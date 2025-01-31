Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 948 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $198.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.55 and its 200-day moving average is $202.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

