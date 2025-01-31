SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, Zacks reports. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SXC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.59. 130,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,876. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.22.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

