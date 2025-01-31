Susquehanna Lowers C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $127.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHRW. Citigroup upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $100.44 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average is $103.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 2.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 64.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,226.89. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,794,507.41. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

