Swedbank AB Sells 3,984 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $35,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

HLT opened at $256.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.44 and a 200 day moving average of $234.03. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $259.01. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $5,880,287.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,746,152.78. This trade represents a 50.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

