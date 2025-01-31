T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.12 and last traded at $34.42, with a volume of 356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.63.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCAF. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 658,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after buying an additional 148,102 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 83,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 32,254 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,422,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

