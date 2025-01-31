Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Busey Bank

Busey Bank decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,974,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,721,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,802 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 799.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,899,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after buying an additional 1,687,886 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,098,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,738,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,485,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,126,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $208.29 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $112.61 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

