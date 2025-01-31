Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Short Interest Update

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tapinator Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TAPM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. 565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147. Tapinator has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.

Get Tapinator alerts:

Tapinator Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company’s library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.