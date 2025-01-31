Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Short Interest Update

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tapinator Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of TAPM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. 565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147. Tapinator has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.
Tapinator Company Profile
