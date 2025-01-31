TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $501,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,724,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,526 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,445 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,618.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,201,000 after purchasing an additional 793,333 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

