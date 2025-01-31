TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $67.83.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

