TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Comcast by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,594,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $140,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,995 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 11.0 %

CMCSA stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

