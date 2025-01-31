TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,408 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $296,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

