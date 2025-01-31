TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 49,340 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,402,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 13.1% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $156,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 38,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.32. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.87 and a one year high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

