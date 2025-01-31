TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 169,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $284.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.