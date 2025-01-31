TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,569,000 after buying an additional 7,248,297 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,082.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,430,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,008,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.37. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

