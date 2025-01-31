TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 492,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,073,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 418,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 296,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,311,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 342,723.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after buying an additional 233,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,774.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,000.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,426.92. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The company has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $4,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,044.43.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

