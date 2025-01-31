TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 379 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,955 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,403,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 111,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $157.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 5.2 %

ORCL opened at $170.41 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $106.51 and a one year high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.