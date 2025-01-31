TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Price

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IVZ. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

Invesco Stock Up 1.3 %

Invesco stock opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

