TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in January

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TechnoPro Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TCCPY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.07. 13,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,980. TechnoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.

TechnoPro Company Profile

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a temporary staffing and contract work company in Japan and internationally. It operates through R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Domestic and Other Businesses, and Overseas Businesses segments. The company provides engineer dispatch and contract services in technical fields, such as electronics, embedded control, IT networks, business applications, system maintenance and operation, and biochemistry for various industries including automobiles and auto parts, industrial machinery and equipment, information and communication equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, IT, semiconductors, energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

