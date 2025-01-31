Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the December 31st total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Techtronic Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TTNDY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,692. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.24. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $78.85.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

