Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the December 31st total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Techtronic Industries Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TTNDY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,692. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.24. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $78.85.
About Techtronic Industries
