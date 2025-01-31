Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Update

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Price Performance

Shares of TIKK stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.08. 16,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,666. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing, and sales of avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

