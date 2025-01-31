Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Short Interest Update

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Telesat Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSAT traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.43. 37,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,154. Telesat has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $19.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $251.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Telesat alerts:

Telesat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.