Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Get Capri alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Capri

Capri Price Performance

CPRI stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. Capri has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Capri by 14.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,140,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,734,000 after buying an additional 515,963 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 22,554.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,902,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,732 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 389.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,858,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,149 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $48,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.