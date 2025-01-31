Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 148.0% from the December 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Telstra Group Stock Performance

TLGPY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. 44,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,909. Telstra Group has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95.

About Telstra Group

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, government, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through six segments: Telstra Consumer; Telstra Business; Telstra Enterprise Australia; Telstra International; Networks, IT and Products; and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication and technology products and services to consumer and small and medium business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems, and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.

