Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Down 68.3% in January

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TMSNY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.84. Temenos has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $103.58.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

