Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Down 68.3% in January

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Temenos Stock Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS TMSNY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.84. Temenos has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $103.58.
Temenos Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Temenos
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.