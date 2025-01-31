Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Here’s Why

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.15 and last traded at $61.05. 9,209,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 9,842,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.19.

TEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 85,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $4,580,221.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,771,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,155,707.93. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $9,301,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,218,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,164,611.50. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862,758 shares of company stock valued at $79,585,675 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,367,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tempus AI by 1,591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,217,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,698 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,726,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,185,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

