Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Short Interest Update

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Performance

Shares of TNABY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 219. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

