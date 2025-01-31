Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Short Interest Update

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Performance
Shares of TNABY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 219. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.
About Tenaga Nasional Berhad
