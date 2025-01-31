Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Lifted by Boomfish Wealth Group LLC

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up about 1.6% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $49,047.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,269.64. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,383 shares of company stock valued at $677,935 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TER opened at $115.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.22 and its 200-day moving average is $125.64. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $92.29 and a one year high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Teradyne announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

