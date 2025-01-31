Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given New $155.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s current price.

TER has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

NASDAQ TER traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.03. 2,050,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,162. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.64. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $92.29 and a 1 year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 19.23%. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $49,047.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,269.64. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,947.08. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,383 shares of company stock valued at $677,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 17.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 256.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 51.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $4,423,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Teradyne by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

