Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Teradyne updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.580-0.680 EPS.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $115.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.64. Teradyne has a one year low of $92.29 and a one year high of $163.21.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Teradyne

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,383 shares of company stock valued at $677,935 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.