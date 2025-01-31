Ternium (NYSE:TX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 289,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 177,875 shares.The stock last traded at $29.91 and had previously closed at $29.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Ternium alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TX

Ternium Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.98, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Ternium had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 450.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ternium by 72.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ternium by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in Ternium by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 261,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,539,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

(Get Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.