Ternium (NYSE:TX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 289,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 177,875 shares.The stock last traded at $29.91 and had previously closed at $29.13.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Ternium had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 450.00%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ternium by 72.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ternium by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in Ternium by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 261,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,539,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.
Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.
