Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Tetra Tech has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years. Tetra Tech has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 2.9 %

TTEK opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

