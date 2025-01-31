The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 702,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after acquiring an additional 388,682 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $920,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 60,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,933,220.38. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.53.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.