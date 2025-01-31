The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $166.00 to $147.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.95. 9,355,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,430,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.61. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $109.62 and a twelve month high of $158.95. The firm has a market cap of $98.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 821,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,632,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 137,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 114,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

