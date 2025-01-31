The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $29,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 422,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,760,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $66,301,683.20. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.47.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $249.02 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.33 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

