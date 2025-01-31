Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Down 43.7% in January

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the December 31st total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Tokio Marine Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of TKOMY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 103,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. Tokio Marine has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $41.26.
About Tokio Marine
