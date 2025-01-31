Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Down 43.7% in January

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the December 31st total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tokio Marine Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TKOMY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 103,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. Tokio Marine has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $41.26.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

