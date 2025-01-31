Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Keep An Eye On – January 31st

Tesla, Baidu, Vale, Shell, Rivian Automotive, Lucid Group, and Wolfspeed are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the design, production, or distribution of electric vehicles or components used in electric vehicle manufacturing. These stocks reflect investors’ confidence in the growth and adoption of electric vehicles as a more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. Investors may choose to invest in these stocks to capitalize on the increasing demand for electric vehicles and the potential for future profitability in the electric vehicle market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $19.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $419.48. 44,514,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,467,922. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.38, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $93.84. 2,579,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,193. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.64. Baidu has a 1 year low of $77.19 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIDU

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

VALE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. 21,817,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,242,602. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $13.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $66.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,890,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Shell has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,408,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,599,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.05. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 39,756,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,769,398. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

NYSE WOLF traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,816,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,177,074. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $864.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WOLF

Further Reading