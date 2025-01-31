Top Hydrogen Stocks To Research – January 31st

Exxon Mobil, Linde, and NuScale Power are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares or equity investments in companies that are involved in the production, distribution, or use of hydrogen as an energy source. These stocks typically represent ownership in companies that are engaged in the development of hydrogen fuel cells, infrastructure, or other hydrogen-related technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.55. 8,658,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,765,720. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.29. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $472.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

LIN traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $447.11. The stock had a trading volume of 854,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.17. Linde has a 52 week low of $396.07 and a 52 week high of $487.49.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,971,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,013,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64. NuScale Power has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $32.30.

