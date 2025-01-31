Top Music Stocks To Follow Now – January 30th

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that are involved in the music industry, such as record labels, streaming platforms, or musical instrument manufacturers. Investing in music stocks allows individuals to have ownership in companies that benefit from the growth and success of the music business. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,782,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,025,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.81.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.43. The company had a trading volume of 18,397,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,688,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $241.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.30 and its 200-day moving average is $198.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.96. 30,477,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,265,850. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $117.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $245.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.30.

