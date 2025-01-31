TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Shares Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.18 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35.18 ($0.44). 299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.44).

TPXimpact Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15. The stock has a market cap of £32.12 million, a P/E ratio of -146.56 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 39.57.

TPXimpact (LON:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 1.20 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TPXimpact had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that TPXimpact Holdings plc will post 4.2995839 EPS for the current year.

TPXimpact Company Profile

We believe in a world enriched by people-powered digital transformation. Working in collaboration with organisations, we’re on a mission to accelerate positive change and build a future where people, places and the planet are supported to thrive.

Led by passionate people, TPXimpact works closely with its clients in agile, multidisciplinary teams; challenging assumptions, testing new approaches and building confidence and capabilities.

