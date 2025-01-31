Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,900 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the December 31st total of 526,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TSLQ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,971,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.24. Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $287.52.
Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.3242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile
The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.