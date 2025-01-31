Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,900 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the December 31st total of 526,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLQ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,971,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.24. Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $287.52.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.3242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

