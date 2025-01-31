Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Position Increased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1,212.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Trex by 576.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Trex by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.81.

Trex Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TREX stock opened at $74.08 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.68 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.09.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.42 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Trex’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex



Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

