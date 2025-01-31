Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Position Lowered by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 424,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. Trimble makes up approximately 2.2% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Trimble were worth $30,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 22.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after purchasing an additional 136,452 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 76.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 17,424 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 768.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 149,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after buying an additional 132,467 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $337,934,000 after buying an additional 1,594,732 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average is $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $77.78.

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This trade represents a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

