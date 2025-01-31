Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$34.21 and last traded at C$34.21, with a volume of 22816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.88.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.33.

The company has a current ratio of 76.83, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 3.1349036 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

