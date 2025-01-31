Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$34.21 and last traded at C$34.21, with a volume of 22816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trisura Group
Trisura Group Stock Performance
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 3.1349036 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trisura Group Company Profile
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trisura Group
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.