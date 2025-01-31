Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Price

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CMPR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday.
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.16). Cimpress had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,847,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,253,000 after purchasing an additional 140,899 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 6.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,885,000 after buying an additional 26,727 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 110,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 42.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 29,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
