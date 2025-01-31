Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Stock Price

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.69% from the company’s previous close.

LEG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

LEG stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 76.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

