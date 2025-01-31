TSE:CP Q2 EPS Forecast Boosted by National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$124.07.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$115.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$107.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$101.76 and a twelve month high of C$123.37.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 51,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.91, for a total transaction of C$5,426,615.01. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 15,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.30, for a total transaction of C$1,664,359.45. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,284 shares of company stock worth $7,398,669. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

