Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,006 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,027,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,713 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Citigroup by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,326,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,912 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Citigroup by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,531,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,628 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Citigroup by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,115,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,994,000 after buying an additional 1,731,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 1,410,950 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $82.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average is $66.53.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

