Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 16.0% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

VOO opened at $556.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $443.75 and a twelve month high of $561.66. The firm has a market cap of $503.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

