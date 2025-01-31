Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 537 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,513 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,931 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in TJX Companies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $834,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $126.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.25 and a 200 day moving average of $118.18.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.