Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,700 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 199,100 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 840,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Twin Vee Powercats Stock Down 3.1 %
VEEE opened at $0.41 on Friday. Twin Vee Powercats has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.04.
About Twin Vee Powercats
