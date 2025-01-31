Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,700 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 199,100 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 840,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Down 3.1 %

VEEE opened at $0.41 on Friday. Twin Vee Powercats has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.04.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The firm is focused on designing and developing its products under the ELECTRA Power Sports brand. It operates through the following segments: Gas-Powered Boats, Electric Boat and Development, and Franchise.

